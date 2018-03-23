Next Snowy System Stays South

Sunshine and dry weather is expected today -

Adrienne Green
5:33 AM, Mar 23, 2018
3 hours ago

Meteorologist Adrienne Green has the latest.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BALTIMORE - Sunshine and dry weather is expected today as high pressure remains in control. 

We are watching another system tracking east this weekend. This one looks to stay well south of Maryland, bringing snowy scenes to Virginia and North Carolina. This could make for an interesting weekend at Martinsville Speedway with NASCAR in town. For Maryland, clouds will be more plentiful both Saturday and Sunday along with occasional breaks of sunshine. 

Temperatures will remain quite chilly throughout the weekend. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. 

