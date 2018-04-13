Much Needed Rain Coming!

Dry conditions have gripped the region -

Adrienne Green
4:54 AM, Apr 13, 2018
BALTIMORE - Dry conditions have gripped the region but rain is on the way. 

BWI has only picked up 0.11" of rain so far this month. And our area continues to run a deficit for the year. According to the latest drought monitor, 61% of the state is under 'abnormally dry' conditions. 

Luckily, some rain is on the way Sunday into Monday. Some of this rain could be heavy. Once it's all said and done between 1-2" of rain is possible. 

Behind this system, much cooler air will follow. High temperatures early next week will just be in the 50s and low 60s. 

