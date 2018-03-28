More Spring Showers Ahead

BALTIMORE -



Once again another day of sub-par weather conditions in Central Maryland. Below average temperatures and showers giving many the excuse to just stay indoors as Winter hangs on. If there's a silver lining in the rain chances, it's that it puts us in good position to finally feeling some warmer conditions. Wednesday through Friday we will not only see continued rain chances but a huge warming trend.

When we talk warming trend this time of year a little bit of sunshine can go a long way pushing those temps in the 60s and 70s. So why the warmth you may ask?



Well we are sandwiched in between a Spring storm system back to our west along with a pesky area of low pressure that continues to roam over the Atlantic Ocean. The front gets closer to the area come Wednesday, allowing for additional showers. As the front waffles over us, it provides a boundary for more impulses of energy to ride along. The best impulse of energy for the heaviest rain looks to be Thursday into Friday. During that time frame we could see upwards of 0.5" of rain with localized pockets of 0.75"and maybe even some thunder. The heaviest of rain looks to stay south and west of of Maryland where 1-3" of accumulation is likely with flooding concerns.





Unfortunately more and even some snow is expected into early next week. At this point Easter remains dry with the front coming in with rain to start Monday changing over to snow. All indications in the long range is that the jet-stream or storm track will remain active with a continued chill through mid April but brief warm-ups. in between. Stay tuned as we continue to update the forecast on air and online.



