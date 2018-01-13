Midweek Snow Possibilities

BALTIMORE - There are definitely some uncertainties when it comes to the snow potential this week, but it does look likely that we will at least see some wintry weather here in Maryland.

If you like snow, you are hoping for the European model to win out. Right now, the Euro is showing an area of low pressure to form off the coast and ride its way northward for the midweek. Depending on the exact track of the storm and how close to the coast it comes, this could give us the opportunity for accumulating snow.

However, the GFS (American model) is showing a much different solution. The GFS is showing a period of light snow to arrive on Tuesday with a front.

One thing is a sure bet, the cold conditions look to continue the next several days.

