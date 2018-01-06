BALTIMORE - Brutally cold temperatures kicked off 2018 and still continue across the region. Normal high temperature for this time of year should be in the low 40s. The highest temperature reached so far this month is only 30 degrees. The lowest is 3 degrees accomplished on January 1st.

But there is an end in sight. A January thaw will take place later this week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will rebound into the 40s. It gets even warmer for the end of the week though. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the 50s. After the deep freeze Central Maryland has experienced the last two weeks, this may feel like a heat wave! While temperatures will be rebounding, there is the opportunity for some rain across the region as well.

