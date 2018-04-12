BALTIMORE - ****HIGH FIRE DANGER THE NEXT 2 DAYS***







A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 12pm today through 8pm this evening for Howard, Allegany, Prince Georges, Charles, and Montgomery counties in Maryland along with all counties in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Additional counties may also be added to the warned area in the future if conditions permit.







Fire concerns remain high with the recent dry spell and expected warm-up into the end of the workweek. Strong southwest winds gusting upwards of 30-40 mph will combine with low relative humidity values to create an enhanced danger for wildfires.



WFAS - Severe Fire Weather Potential Mapping System Source: (WFAS)



This danger will not only be for today but also Friday as winds increase and temperatures climb over 80 degrees. If you can please avoid burning at all costs until Saturday as conditions look to improve by then. Remember, in the state of Maryland open burning is allowed between 4pm and midnight and must comply with any other burning laws in that areas jurisdiction. Please use extreme caution around open flames such as bbq grills and fire-pits. Also remember to extinguish tobacco products such a cigarettes and cigars in a safe manner. CLICK here for more on wildfire prevention & for the full list of burning regulations from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.



Source: WFAS





Relief from this long dry spell comes Sunday into Monday with some heavy rainfall. This will not only turn much our vegetation from brown to green but also quell additional concerns this Spring fire season ahead. Stay tuned to ABC2 News and abc2news.com/weather for the latest.