Here Comes Spring...

It's that time of year again...where many people are holding there breath and crossing their fingers that the weather holds up for Opening Day!

It's also the time of year again...where I, as a meteorologist, am holding my breath and crossing my fingers that the forecast holds up for Opening Day!

The forecast for Opening Day has temperatures in the upper 60s with showers possible. If we get more sunshine, temps will be in the mid 70s possibly in the upper 70s for first pitch at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, March 29th. Models in the past 24 hours have been hinting that the rain on Thursday may stay north of the city which will keep Opening Day dry.

The bottom line is I do believe the Orioles will be play the game in its entirety and they will beat the Twins.

Stay tuned!

