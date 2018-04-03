Gusty Winds & Storms Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Our active weather week continues in Central Maryland. From snow to start the workweek to now thunderstorms we have had our fair share of everything. A strong cold front looks to pass through the area bringing us a good chance for showers and even a few strong to severe storms.







Currently we are seeing occasional showers from a warm front surging through the area. This is one of the many ingredients to get our storm threat going. Behind the warm front is a return to Spring like reading with high temperatures late Wednesday morning getting close to 70 degrees. The warmth will be short lived though as a cold front barrels in from the west with a skinny line of storms by midday. Right now our best chance for heavy weather will be between (10am and 2pm Wednesday).







We will not see a widespread severe weather threat like what Cincinnati, Nashville, Louisville, or even Charleston is seeing today (April 3, 2018). These areas are likely to see damaging wins over 60 mph, hail the size of golfballs, and even the threat of strong long lived tornadoes. If you have family in these areas please tell them to stay weather aware with all phones charged for the latest alerts and weather radios turned on blast.







Most of Central Maryland and the Eastern Shore will experience strong gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph with an occasional gust over 40 mph in any of the stronger storms. Hail and tornadoes will not be a problem here. Either way "When You Hear Thunder Roar Go Indoors."











Rain should exit by mid Wednesday afternoon, followed by more windy conditions and falling temperatures through the remainder of the day. Snow showers are also possible in the mountains of western Maryland with little to no accumulation expected.



