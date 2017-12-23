Christmas Climatology

BALTIMORE - Colder air is coming just in time for Christmas. Arctic high pressure will be building early week allowing for dry conditions with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will only climb into the upper 30s, but with the added wind, it will feel much colder than that.

The warmest Christmas on record was recorded in 1964 when the thermometer soared to 72 degrees.

In 1983, the coldest Christmas was recorded when the temperature hit 0 degrees!

The most snow ever to fall on Christmas Day was in 1909 when Baltimore picked up 9.3" of snow.

