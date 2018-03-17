BALTIMORE - MARYLAND'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST (FOR BALTIMORE):

Tonight's forecast here

Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds as mixed showers end, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies, with a low around 32.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a high of 49.

Monday Night: Cloudy skies and falling temps. Rain/snow showers develop. Lows around 33.

Tuesday: Rain/snow with a high around 40.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers continue. Low around 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain/snow showers, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night: Some leftover rain/snow showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Low around 29.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with some sun late. Breezy. High around 44.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies. Low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 49.

Protect yourself from dangerous weather 24/7! Download ABC2's STORM SHIELD APP! --> Apple iOS | Android