Could we actually see accumulating snow on the first day of Spring? Anything goes with this storm as models just do not agree.
BALTIMORE - MARYLAND'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST (FOR BALTIMORE):
Tonight's forecast here
Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds as mixed showers end, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies, with a low around 32.
Monday: Increasing clouds with a high of 49.
Monday Night: Cloudy skies and falling temps. Rain/snow showers develop. Lows around 33.
Tuesday: Rain/snow with a high around 40.
Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers continue. Low around 28.
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain/snow showers, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night: Some leftover rain/snow showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Low around 29.
Thursday: Cloudy skies with some sun late. Breezy. High around 44.
Thursday Night: Clearing skies. Low around 29.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 49.
