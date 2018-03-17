7-DAY FORECAST: Say It Ain't Snow, Noreaster #4

Another storm to watch out for

Erik Taylor

Could we actually see accumulating snow on the first day of Spring? Anything goes with this storm as models just do not agree.

BALTIMORE - MARYLAND'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST (FOR BALTIMORE):

Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds as mixed showers end, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 53. 

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies, with a low around 32.  

Monday: Increasing clouds with a high of 49.  

Monday Night: Cloudy skies and falling temps. Rain/snow showers develop. Lows around 33. 

Tuesday: Rain/snow with a high around 40.  

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers continue. Low around 28. 

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain/snow showers, with a high near 38.  

Wednesday Night: Some leftover rain/snow showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Low around 29. 

Thursday: Cloudy skies with some sun late. Breezy. High around 44. 

Thursday Night: Clearing skies. Low around 29. 

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 49. 

