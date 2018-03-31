April Snow, No Joke

BALTIMORE - Unfortunately we are talking about snow once again, now in the month of April. Yes uncommon but not rare at all. According to record keeping the last date for flakes in Baltimore is April 3rd. The latest record though for snow though goes as late as April 28th. With all that said for those who hate Winter you may want to close your eyes before your read this next sentence. No this not a joke we actually have snow in the forecast for this upcoming Monday after Easter than again for the upcoming weekend ahead. A quick moving clipper system looks to drop a thump of 1-3" across much of the area right before the morning rush Monday. Luckily we have had two 70 degree days this past week and temps near 60 so no big travel problems should occur.





------TIMING------







At this point timing is a little uncertain along with track. The best window for the heaviest snow right now according to the early model runs is between 1am Monday into 7am Monday morning. Within that time we could see some heavy banding which will coat grassy surfaces and may create a little slush on some side streets since the snow is coming under the cover of dark.







This time of year the only way you can get accumulation is at night or before sunrise since the sun angle is so high and the ground is a whole lot warmer. Temperatures will also be a big factor here to how much snow we see and to if we can get cold enough for a little bit of this snow to stick to paved surfaces. Right now reading look to be in the low to mid 30s before popping over 40 degrees by noon.





------HIGHEST SNOW AMOUNTS------



Snow totals include melting with the bulk of the accumulation once again on grassy surfaces, trees, and etc..







The PA/MD State Line will see the best chance of accumulating snow without mixing, especially Cecil, northern Baltimore, and northern Harford Counties. These areas could see anywhere from 2-4" of snow with localized pockets of 5" west of Cockeysville/Parkton/Manchester and north of Elkton/Cecilton.



Around Baltimore and I-95 we could see a slushy Dusting-2" with a little more as you head out toward Towson, Catonsville, White Marsh, and Bel Air. Annapolis over to Chestertown and Easton likely to see amounts closer to Dusting-1" with a sharper cutoff. Some of the higher elevations in these areas likely to see localized heavier amounts above 2-3".

The highest elevations of Allegany and Garrett counties will see the highest amounts of accumulating snow especially from Cumberland/Flintstone points east to Grantsville/Oakland/Deep Creek. These areas could see anywhere from 2-5" + of snow with localized pockets of 5-6"+ above 2,500 ft. Travel will be tricky in these locations early Monday morning before the thaw late.





NEXT WEEK

The forecast remains active with another snowy system in the forecast by the weekend ahead (April 6-7). Highs expected to be at or below average. A pattern more indicative of mid to late February.