Another Wintry Mix?

BALTIMORE - After climbing into the 70s yesterday, we are watching the possibility of some wintry weather to move back into the area for Easter Weekend.

An upper-level disturbance moves in Sunday night into Monday morning. The GFS model is hinting at colder air arriving in line with the precipitation, meaning a mix of rain/sleet/snow is on the table.

The European model isn't so enthusiastic about the moisture moving in and aligning with the colder air. In this solution, primarily rain will fall across our area with only a few pockets of a wintry mix in the higher elevations.

Regardless of precipitation type, road temperatures are well above freezing, so it shouldn't be any trouble for travelers.

Follow Meteorologist Adrienne Green on Twitter and Facebook!!