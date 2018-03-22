Secondary and side roads could cause issues after storm

(WMAR) - Most of the roads are clear through the region. Some of the secondary and side roads in higher or more rural areas could cause issues for Thursday morning commuters.

In Harford County Wednesday, many neighborhoods had been plowed. Neighbors told ABC2 they saw crews salting the streets. But, in North Baltimore County, the roads were a little dicey. Drifting snow made its way onto already plowed roads.

Some neighborhoods had streets with visible snow and slush, especially at curves.

The big concern is refreezing. State Highway Administration officials also warn drivers to clean their cars thoroughly as flying snow and ice are road hazards.