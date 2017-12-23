BALTIMORE -

In wake of our latest cold front, much cooler air will filter into Central Maryland on Sunday. We'll be watching a weak disturbance arrive late Sunday night into Monday, which could produce a few rain or snow showers. Arctic High pressure builds early next week, bringing back sunshine and COLD temperatures.



Stay Tuned!

MARYLAND'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST (FOR BALTIMORE):

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.