Fans in Cleveland embracing the second ever 0-16 season so much that they're celebrating.

The Perfect Season Parade is on.

A fan started a GoFundMe page for it and they've already accomplished their goal of $10,000.

The parade will happen at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland Saturday at noon.

They join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only other team to go 0-16.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said before the season he would jump in Lake Erie if his team went 1-15 again.

Even though they finished worse, he said he will fulfill that promise.

The Browns have the first and fourth overall pick in this year's draft.