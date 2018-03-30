Watching a game at Camden Yards is one of the best bargains

Watching the Orioles this season is a bargain for fans in Baltimore.

GoBankingRates.com says the cost of an average fan experience ranks 25th out of 30 parks.

Fans will spend an average of $57.83.

This includes two tickets, two hot dogs, two beers and parking.

The three most expensive stadiums -- Yankee Stadium at $95, Safeco Field in Seattle at $92.83 and Fenway Park in Boston at $91.

The least expensive stadium experience is Coors Field in Colorado at $50.