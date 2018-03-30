Watching a game at Camden Yards is one of the best bargains

Cloudy
GoBankingRates.com says you'll spend an average of $57.83.
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view before the start of the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Watching the Orioles this season is a bargain for fans in Baltimore.
GoBankingRates.com says the cost of an average fan experience ranks 25th out of 30 parks.
This includes two tickets, two hot dogs, two beers and parking.
The three most expensive stadiums -- Yankee Stadium at $95, Safeco Field in Seattle at $92.83 and Fenway Park in Boston at $91.
The least expensive stadium experience is Coors Field in Colorado at $50.