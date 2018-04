UMBC wants to continue their hot streak against teams ranked number one.

Over the weekend, they tweeted "hello" at Alabama's football team. They jokingly said they've been having fun with number one teams lately, but they don't have a football team.

The Retrievers' men's basketball team defeated top-ranked Virginia last month.

On Friday, UMBC's lacrosse team defeated Albany -- they were ranked number one heading into the game.