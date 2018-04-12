Student Athlete of the Week: Taylor Grollman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Taylor Grollman is only a freshman at Annapolis Area Christian School, but she's already making her name for herself in the sports world.

She plays basketball, soccer and lacrosse on top of going to school and making the honor roll. Grollman was also nominated to the Brick Wall Club by laxinmd.com.

Watch the video above to see why she is this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

