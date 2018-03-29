Student Athlete of the Week: Maia Faraone

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Maia Faraone leads not one, but two teams while maintaining good grades.

The Bryn Mawr School senior is the captain of both the girls' Varsity Lacrosse and Basketball teams.

When she isn't scoring goals or baskets, Faraone makes time to help others by organizing events for charity, like a flag football game to raise money for ALS.

Watch the video above to see why she is this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

NOMINATE A STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK