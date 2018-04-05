Student Athlete of the Week: Kayla Szczybor

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - When Kayla Szczybor enter high school as a freshman, she was playing not one, not two, but three sports.

Now, the Mercy High School senior is the captain of both the Varsity Volleyball and Softball teams.

In her spare time, Szczybor is the mascot at sporting events she is not apart of, performs in school theater, maintains good grades and volunteers in the community.

Watch the video above to see why she is this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

