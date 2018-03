CATONSVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - She's 2017 Miss Maryland Basketball.

Senior Jasmine Dickey is a star player on the Catonsville High School girl's basketball team. Off the court, Dickey maintains a 4.25 GPA and volunteers at a homeless shelter with her teammates.

Watch the video above to see why she is this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

