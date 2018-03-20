Spencer rewriting Loyola lacrosse record books

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Pat Spencer just keeps on rewriting the Loyola men's lacrosse record books.

The Boys Latin School grad and Davidsonville native set a new Division I single-game program record on Saturday when he scored 12 points (four goals and eight assists) in the Greyhounds win over Navy.

"It's an honor. It's cool. But 12 points is what it was for that day," said the Loyola attackman. "If another day it's two points, zero points, whatever it is, as long as we're getting the win. I really wasn't looking to get the ball on every possession. Just taking what the defense gave us in the game."

Only a junior, Spencer is already Loyola's all-time Division I scoring leader with 214 points (81 goals and 133 assists). This season he's tied for third in the nation averaging six points per game.

He's taking his play to another level.

"What I've seen from Pat is that he's taking how teams are playing him and figuring it out very early in the game," said Loyola Head Coach Charley Toomey. "He's taking what a team is giving him and working with that."

Spencer has some extra time to wait before adding to his point total. Loyola’s game at Georgetown scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of Winter Storm Toby. It’ll now be played on April 10. The Greyhounds host Bucknell on Saturday.

That's when Spencer will continue his pursuit of the Tewaaraton Award, which is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college lacrosse player. He's definitely in the mix.

"It would be icing on the cake," he said about possibly winning the award. "The cake is obviously to win the national championship with these guys. We put in a lot of work all year."

It’s a good day to have an indoor practice bubble. More on @LoyolaMLAX and star Pat Spencer tonight on @ABC2NEWS at 5pm. @LoyolaHounds #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/OKomGSQ1k1 — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 20, 2018

