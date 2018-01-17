Pressbox Best of 2017 issue out Friday

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - You see them on the streetcorner and at your local convenience store.

Pressbox.

It's the monthly Baltimore sports newspaper that's been around for about 12 years. Its staff did something new for their readers. They put together the Best-of-2017 issue.

"This issue is our first dip in the water of the best-of," said Pressbox founder and publisher Stan Charles. "We wanted to have some fun with it and put in some really interesting categories."

Some of those categories:

"Best new concession, best comeback, best promotional video, best inspirational fan, best person to sit next to at an Orioles game, the story we can't get enough of, the story we never knew about," said Charles. "There's 53 categories plus our sports person of the year."

53 categories? There must have been some heated debate among the staff.

"Mostly there wasn't an awful lot of debating who should win. It was coming up and limiting the categories to a workable number," said Charles.

The best-of edition comes out on Friday both in print and online at pressboxonline.com.

Added Charles: "We collectively put our heads together on something we could do a little bit different. We had never endeavored to step into that pond but I think it was a great idea."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook