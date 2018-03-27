Orioles to honor UMBC Basketball team on 'Pride Night' in April

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The Orioles have announced that they will be honoring the UMBC Men's Basketball team in a pregame ceremony at Oriole Park on April 20th.

After the Retrievers made history as the No.16 seed that won against No. 1 seed the University of Virginia in the NCAA, they not only caught the eyes of many, but they made Baltimore proud.

The event is said to be the season's first University Pride Night as they host UMBC.

UMBC alumni, supporters, and students are invited to take part in the festivities and celebrate the Retrievers.

To purchase a UMBC Pride Night ticket package CLICK HERE. The package includes a game ticket and an Orioles cartoon bird cap featuring UMBC’s colors and a Retrievers logo on the side.