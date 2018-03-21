Orioles sign Alex Cobb to a 4-year contract

Associated Press
3:31 PM, Mar 21, 2018
4:17 PM, Mar 21, 2018

In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Alex Cobb goes into his windup during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cobb, a free agent, and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a four-year contract. The 30-year-old righty was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Free agent pitcher Alex Cobb and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a four-year contract. Cobb was the last big-name starting pitcher still available in a slow-moving free agent market.

He joins Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman, who were signed last month, in a revamped rotation that includes holdovers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman.

The 30-year-old righty was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season. He pitched 179 1/3 innings in his first full year back after missing nearly two seasons because of Tommy John surgery.

Cobb is 48-35 with a 3.50 in six big league seasons, all with the Rays. He turned down Tampa Bay's $17.4 million qualifying offer in November.

Details of the contract were not released, but reports have the deal in the $56-$60 million range, with some of that money deferred.

Baltimore will lose its third-highest draft pick, currently No. 51, and the Rays get an extra selection after the first round as compensation.

Jose Mesa Jr. was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear a roster spot.

Baltimore opens on March 29 at home against Minnesota.

