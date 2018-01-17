North Korea, South Korea to march under united flag at 2018 Olympics

Jan 17, 2018
North and South Korean athletes will march together at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony under a unified flag representing the entire peninsula, South Korea announced Wednesday.

The decision was made during ongoing negotiations between the two Koreas taking place at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two countries.

They will also field a joint North and South Korean women's ice hockey team for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which begin early next month, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.

 

 

