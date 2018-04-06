Navy's Coach Timchal first to 500 wins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - It’s a milestone no other Division I women’s lacrosse coach has ever achieved.

500 career wins.

“In reflecting I’m just humbled. Just humbled by the fact that I’m at 500,” said Navy Head Coach Cindy Timchal.

She reached the mark last Saturday as the Midshipmen beat Holy Cross. 164 of her victories have come at Navy while 76 came at her first coaching gig, Northwestern. Between that 260 came as head coach of the Maryland Terrapins, where she won eight national championships over 16 years. She’s now in her 36th year as a head coach.

“No matter where I’ve been collegiately, it’s been an amazing experience,” she said. “In perspective I’m just very grateful for having won so many games.”

The significance of 500 wins isn’t lost on her players, like the Collins twins from Clarksville. They’re both seniors.

“She’s the most deserving coach I could ever think of. She’s deserved all 500 wins and to be able to be the team that can get her those, it’s awesome,” said senior Julia Collins.

“She really is like a legend, an icon of the game. Thank god we got that win for her. She deserves it. Excited to give her 500 more,” added senior Jenna Collins.

Timchal will go for career win No. 501 on Saturday when 12th ranked Navy hosts No. 6 Loyola in a battle for first place in the Patriot League. Both teams are 4-0 in conference.

“It will be a tough game for Navy. We’ve never beaten Loyola here at home,” said Timchal. “We know that the competition is going to be tough. That’s what we’re really looking for is good, tough competition.”

Prior to the 1:00 p.m. game Navy will recognize Timchal for win No. 500.

