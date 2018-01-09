McDonogh Eagles girls hoops flying high again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WMAR) - One blemish to start the season.

After that all wins.

The girls of McDonogh are 10-1 and winners of ten straight games.

“We’re rolling, pretty much,” said McDonogh senior guard Taleah Dixon. “We’re just playing our game, how we’re supposed to play. Sometimes we come out slow but we’re just picking it up and just continue to win.”

They're winning without a big piece of their team. McDonogh lost forward AJ Davis during the second game of the season when she suffered and ACL injury.

“We’ve got a lot of different kids that have stepped up in different games, in different situations. We’ve got a very experienced team this year. We have three seniors and four juniors. Between them they have 24 varsity seasons,” added McDonogh Head Coach Brad Rees.

Stacking up the victories is nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland “A” Conference championship game in each of the past six years. They’ve captured the title 3 times. But they’ve lost the past two years to St. Frances. You better believe that’s fuel for this season.

“We think about it all the time,” said McDonogh guard Kayla Liles. “February is our month to really show who we are and what we have. Yes, we did come up short these past two years but we’re coming back for it this year.”

The march to the playoffs, and another title, continues Wednesday when McD goes in search of win number 11 in a row. It’s a huge matchup at 13-2 Roland Park.

“It’s a real rivalry for us. It’s special. These are the kinds of games we want to play in. We want to be playing in these games against the best,” said Rees.

“That’s a big game for us. They are looking good. They’re coming out tough. We’re coming out tough too. So it should be a good game,” added Dixon.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 20. That’s the day of the Public vs. Private Challenge. 46 girls teams from around the area, some of the best in Baltimore, will compete in the day-long event at McDonogh from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

