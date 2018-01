The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon at 1:05.

This is the Bills' first playoff game since 1999 and Jacksonville's first since 2007. The stadium's food vendor is making it special.

Since the Jaguars' primary color is teal, they're offering teal-colored food.

There's burger buns, ice cream and beer.

Ice cream will be served in a small Jaguars helmet.