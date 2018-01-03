Ray Lewis makes 2018 Pro Hall of Fame short list

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Former Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis is a finalist for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Lewis is one of 15 finalists who could to be enshrined in Canton, OH. This year's list has shrunk from 108 to just 15.

Former players Terrell Owens, Isaac Bruce, Randy Moss, and Brian Dawkins are also on the short list.

Voters will select the inductees Feb 3rd, the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

Former offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden is the only other original Raven in the Hall of Fame right now.