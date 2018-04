Ravens sign RG3 to one-year contract

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Baltimore Ravens made a big announcement on Wednesday during their pre-draft press conference.

Robert Griffin III, better known as RG3, is joining the Ravens Flock. RG3 signed a one-year contract with the team.

#Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome says the addition of RG3 doesn’t change the way they look at drafting a quarterback. @ABC2NEWS

“Very excited about it," explained Head coach John Harbaugh. "He had a really good workout. Confident guy. We felt like we needed a number two quarterback. I feel like we got a steal. I felt like he really wanted to be here, be a Raven.”

RG3 is a former Redskin and Browns quarterback and was a Heisman trophy winner back in 2011.