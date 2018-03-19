Cinderella Retrievers return home after historic NCAA Tournament

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - ABC2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with UMBC forward Nolan Gerrity after the Retrievers returned home on Monday.

UMBC is fresh off a historic NCAA Tournament which saw them become the first No. 16 seed to ever defeat at No. 1 seed. The Retrievers beat top seed Virginia 74-54 on Friday night in the first round of the tournament.

Their Cinderella story came to an end in the second round when they lost to No. 9 Kansas State 50-43.

Gerrity caught the eyes of the nation when the broadcast cameras caught him dancing on the bench during both games.

