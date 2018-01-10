Orioles spring training tickets about to go on sale

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - As the Ravens season comes to an unfortunate end, it's time to get back into the swing of things with the Orioles!

Individual tickets for all 16 spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale starting this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Fans interested in season tickets, five-game flex-plans, or group tickets, or those wishing to receive additional Spring Training ticket information, may call the Orioles Spring Training office at 941-893-6312.