Orioles' Catcher Caleb Joseph welcomes baby girl

Baltimore Orioles' Catcher Caleb Joseph welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

Nora Ellington Joseph arrived on Saturday.

The Orioles posted a congratulations to Joseph and his growing family on twitter Monday with pictures of the bundle of joy.

Congratulations to Caleb, Brooke, and big brother Walker on the birth of Nora Ellington Joseph, born January 13. Welcome to the O’s family! pic.twitter.com/zrYoU8QHrZ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 15, 2018

Congratulations to the Joseph family!