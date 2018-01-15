Orioles' Catcher Caleb Joseph welcomes baby girl

6:42 PM, Jan 15, 2018
2 hours ago

(Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baltimore Orioles' Catcher Caleb Joseph welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

Nora Ellington Joseph arrived on Saturday. 

The Orioles posted a congratulations to Joseph and his growing family on twitter Monday with pictures of the bundle of joy.

Congratulations to the Joseph family!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top