Chick-fil-A offers free sandwiches for opening day

The 41 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Baltimore Area will celebrate the start of the Baltimore Orioles home baseball season on Thursday, March 29th with “O’s Day.” From 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m ,all customers wearing Baltimore Orioles-branded shirts, hats or jerseys will receive one free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Customers are encouraged to share photos on social media enjoying their sandwich using #OsDayChickfilA

The sandwich includes a boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with two dill pickle chips.