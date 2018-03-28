Chick-fil-A offers free sandwiches for opening day
WMAR Staff
6:00 AM, Mar 28, 2018
The 41 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Baltimore Area will celebrate the start of the Baltimore Orioles home baseball season on Thursday, March 29th with “O’s Day.” From 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m ,all customers wearing Baltimore Orioles-branded shirts, hats or jerseys will receive one free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich at participating restaurants while supplies last.
Customers are encouraged to share photos on social media enjoying their sandwich using #OsDayChickfilA
The sandwich includes a boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with two dill pickle chips.
Limit one free sandwich per guest. No purchase necessary. This giveaway is available in-restaurant only (not valid in drive-thru). Contact local restaurant for more information.