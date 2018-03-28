Baltimore Orioles add local favorites to concessions lineup for 2018

WMAR Staff
6:40 PM, Mar 28, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view before the start of the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
Copyright Getty Images

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - No baseball game would be complete without food. This year, you can watch the birds play while enjoying delicious grub from popular local restaurants.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday new additions to its concessions lineup, as well as price reductions on concessions and merchandise items.

Featured concessions include items from Attman's Deli, Boardwalk Fries, Pinch Dumplings, Pizza John's, Pollock Johnny's, Lobster Hut, and Stuggy's.

The Orioles lowered prices on some concession items, like soda, beer, French fries and popcorn. The organization also dropped the price tag on its merchandise, which includes Majestic Orioles jerseys for about 25 percent less than last season.

Visit the Orioles' website for more information on the changes coming to Camden Yards for the 2018 season.

