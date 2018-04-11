Baltimore's baseball 'trailblazers'

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WMAR) - 13-year-old Kahlan LaCount and 11-year-old Keyonna Davenport-McCoy are special and they love baseball.

“When you’re pitching, and you strike out everyone, it’s the best feeling,” said LaCount.

LaCount is from Columbia and plays coed ball for Howard county. She also suits up for the all-girls baseball team D.C. Force. Davenport-McCoy is from Baltimore and plays coed for the Gardenville Grays.

“I play baseball because it seems fun and it seems like you can learn new things,” said Davenport-McCoy.

This weekend the duo is stepping up their game. They’ve been chosen to attend the Major League Baseball Youth Academy in Compton, California to play in the second annual Trailblazer Series Tournament. The tourney is put on by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball. It’s an all-girls tournament. 100 girls ages 13 and under from across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico will be there.

“We’re going to play baseball and then we’re going to play baseball and then we’re going to watch a baseball game and then we’re going to probably talk about baseball,” said LaCount with a laugh.

“I’m actually nervous and excited at the same time because I’ve never been to Los Angeles, California but I’m excited to go there and really excited to play for it,” added Davenport-McCoy.

They’ll receive instruction from some of the top coaches in the country. They’ll also be recognized prior to an L.A. Dodgers game.

“I’m just going to be nervous but I’m still going to be making a lot of friends and try my best,” said Davenport McCoy.

“I’m really expecting to play hard and win but at the same time have fun,” added LaCount.

As for where they see themselves in the future, these girls have big plans when it comes to the game of baseball.

“I want to play in the Major Leagues and be on the Orioles and be known,” said LaCount.

“I want to play baseball until I graduate from high school so I can study to be a nurse,” said Davenport-McCoy.

The girls leave for L.A. for their baseball studies on Friday.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook