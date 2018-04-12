Video: People, traffic in Israel pause to remember Holocaust

For two minutes, people and traffic in Israel today paused to remember the estimated 6 million lives lost during the Holocaust.

The Times of Israel reports that at 10 a.m. local time, nationwide sirens blared as a day of remembrance began. It also shared this video to Facebook:

The Holocaust was a genocide during World War II in which millions of European Jews were killed by Nazi Germany led by Adolf Hitler, between 1941 and 1945.

Beginning in the early 1930s, the German government passed laws to exclude Jews from civil society. Many were moved to concentration camps, ghettos and detention sites.

A new survey found that Americans are beginning to lack basic knowledge about the Holocaust.

The survey found that nearly half of all Americans — 41 percent — couldn't identify Auschwitz, a concentration camp where an estimated 1.1 million Jews and minorities were killed at the hands of Nazis during World War II. Among millennials, that number rose to 66 percent.

The survey also found that a significant portion of Americans don't understand the scale of the Holocaust. Go here to read more on the results of this survey.