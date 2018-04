Introducing the adorable new additions to the Australian Federal Police - Lexie, Maddie, and Rosie!

The AFP K9 team just welcomed the three German Shepherd puppies. They are training to become police dogs. After growing up a little more and socializing in foster homes the pups will head to the K9 police academy.

The AFP posted video of the puppies first day on Facebook, it's already been viewed nearly 100,000 times.