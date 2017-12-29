Woman arrested after screaming her father was kidnapped at Maryland hospital

EASTON, Md. (WMAR) - A woman was arrested after police say she was yelling and screaming that her dad had been kidnapped when he was in the hospital.

Officers say they went to Easton Memorial Hospital on Thursday night and found 58-year-old Michelle Bellard causing a disturbance. Police found that her father was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency, and was not kidnapped.

When officers tried to tell Bellard that her father was not kidnapped and to stop screaming, she got louder and started disturbing other patients in the waiting area and outside.

Police arrested her for disorderly conduct.