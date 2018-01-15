Maryland Natural Resources police search for possible missing fisherman

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A fisherman may have fallen through the ice at Patapsco State Park Friday afternoon.

Maryland Natural Resources police tweeted out a picture of some broken ice near Daniels Dam saying they recovered a boot and tackle box from the water.

HELP US: A boot & tackle box were recovered near this hole below Daniels Dam @PatapscoSP this afternoon. A water search turned up nothing & there is no vehicle on scene. If you fell in & self-rescued or someone has not returned home, call @MDNRPolice, 410-260-8888. pic.twitter.com/90nxRqmGPG — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) January 12, 2018

By Saturday morning, the search had become even more difficult because of the heavy rains from the night before.

Search by @MDNRPolice for possible missing ice fisherman below Daniels Dam @PatapscoSP hampered by runoff from last night’s rain. River free flowing where 4-inches of ice had been. Shoreline search downstream next step. Tips, call 410-260-8888. pic.twitter.com/rY4Y2GboB0 — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) January 13, 2018

Officers searched the shoreline as well, but have found nothing so far.