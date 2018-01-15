Maryland Natural Resources police search for possible missing fisherman

Jeff Herman
7:23 PM, Jan 14, 2018

Daniels Dam at Patapsco State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police
Hole in ice near Daniels Dam at Patapsco State Park where a boot and tackle box were recovered

Maryland Natural Resources Police
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A fisherman may have fallen through the ice at Patapsco State Park Friday afternoon.

Maryland Natural Resources police tweeted out a picture of some broken ice near Daniels Dam saying they recovered a boot and tackle box from the water.

 

 

By Saturday morning, the search had become even more difficult because of the heavy rains from the night before.

 

 Officers searched the shoreline as well, but have found nothing so far.

