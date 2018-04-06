Chuck E. Cheese expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sunday' program

(WMAR) - Chuck E. Cheese is a childhood staple for most kids, but for some, it can be overwhelming.

The child-centered arcade announced they are now offering a sensory-friendly experience for kids who have autism and special needs. Sensory Sensitive Sundays will feature smaller crowds, dimmed lighting, music turned off or down, limited appearances by Chuck E., as well as food and special games.

The event will be held on the first Sunday of every month and there will be staff to help out every kid who comes.

For a list of participating locations click here.