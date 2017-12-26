11-year-old accidentally shot, killed by young family member

AQUASCO, Md. (WMAR) - An 11-year-old was shot and killed accidentally by a family member and now detectives are trying to figure out how it happened.

Detectives say the 11-year-old girl was shot by another minor, and that adults were in the house during the accidental shooting. Police say it happened last Friday in the 1500 block of Saint Phillips Road.

When officers got to the home life-saving measure were attempted, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives will consult with the State's Attorney's Office regarding any potential criminal charges in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)