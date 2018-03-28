Woman sentenced for involvement in huge tax refund scheme

(WMAR) - According to officials, 48-year-old Cheryle Murphy conducted a huge stolen identity refund fraud scheme alongside a team of more than 130 people.

Court documents showed that they fraudulently claimed refunds for tax years 2005 through 2012, most of them were the names of people whose identities had been stolen, including the elderly, people in assisted living facilities, drug addicts, and incarcerated prisoners.

Murphy participated in claiming approximately $570,280 in fraudulent refunds from the IRS and allowed her home to be used for the delivery of tax refunds.

They say she also deposited $73,396, which she received from a co-conspirator into bank accounts under her name.

Murphy has been sentenced to 28 months in prison. She also has to serve three years of supervised release and pay $127,180 in restitution to the IRS.