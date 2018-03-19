Woman sustains first and second degree burns from e-cigarette explosion

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - A 19-year-old woman in Queen Anne’s County sustained several burn injuries after her electronic cigarette malfunctioned.

According to the victim, on Friday, at around 1:10 p.m., her Aspire Cleito 120 Electronic Cigarette exploded as she was pulling it out of her purse. She immediately threw the e-cigarette away from her person, but the explosion still caused her clothing to catch fire.

With the assistance of her father, she was able to discard her clothing. Following the incident, she was transported to Johns Hopkins Bay View Medical Center, where she was treated for the first and second degree burns that she sustained to her right arm, abdomen and left thigh. She was later released.