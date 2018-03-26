Woman arrested for murdering her 80-year-old great grandmother

WHEATON, Md (WMAR) - A woman is arrested for the murder of her 80-year-old great grandmother.

Police have charged 22-year-old Shannon Marci Jefferson Lozano in the death of Doris Elizabeth Shelton.

On March 23 at around 3:19 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a call for service, in the 10500 block of Cascade Place, in Wheaton. The victim's husband dialed 911, after finding her unresponsive and not breathing.

Fire and rescue crews pronounced Shelton dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Shelton had suffered trauma to the body. Detectives then developed information leading them to Lozano as a suspect.

Briefly after a lookout was placed over the police radio, Lozano was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

The victim's body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, to confirm the manner and cause of death.