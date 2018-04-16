Wear your pajamas today for a good cause

Today is National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day.

Casey Cares wants people to donate to benefit kids in need.

With a donation of two-piece pajama sets in any size to Chick-Fil-A or Towson Hot Bagels, you'll get a free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A and a free coffee from Towson Hot Bagels.

The donations will go to families in need along with gift cards for pizza and rental movies.

Those wearing their PJ's to work or school Monday are encouraged to take a picture and use the hashtag #CaseyCaresBiggestPJParty when posting on social media.