Walmart renovating, upgrading stores in Maryland

(WMAR) - Several Walmarts in our area are getting a fresh look and new shopping services to help you save time and money.

The company is investing $28 million to renovate eight stores in Maryland and will introduce more online shopping tools. The renovations of those eight stores are expected to be completed within the year.

In our immediate area, the stores being remodeled are in Hanover, Severn, Abingdon, Catonsville, and Randallstown. In addition to the renovations, Walmart is rolling out new services both in-store and online, such as online grocery pick up.

That service is currently available at 11 stores in Maryland, but Walmart plans to expand it to more than 20 within the year. They'll also be offering more customers the "mobile express scan and go" option where you can scan your items on your phone while you shop and pay for it on your phone too, so you don't have to wait in line to check out.

More pick up towers will also be installed. Right now the only tower in Maryland is in Arbutus which allows you to order online, send it to a tower, and pick it up at your convenience.

These upgrades and renovations are part of Walmart's multi-billion dollar plan to invest, remodel and improve stores around the country.