UMD Police looking for persons of interests invovled in 2 on campus incidents

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WMAR) - University of Maryland College Park Police is asking for the help of the community to identify two men shown in surveillance footage.

UMPD says the individuals pictured entered Centreville Hall unlawfully and later pulled a fire alarm at Cambridge Hall.

They say both of the incidents happened the morning of March 11.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals is urged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or e-mail investigations@umpd.umd.edu. Those wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .