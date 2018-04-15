Two missing after boat capsizes

BALTIMORE, Md (WMAR) - Two people are missing Sunday after their boat capsized in the Potomac River.

The United States Coast Guard says a nearby tug boat crew called 911 after observing a boat capsize, and two men enter the water.

Upon reaching the area of the capsizing, crews aboard the tug boat, were unable to find the men.

Multiple search and rescue teams from Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have been deployed in an effort to locate the boaters.

Search on for 2 people missing on Potomac River at mouth of Mattawoman Creek (Charles Co.) after small boat overturned this afternoon. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 15, 2018

Officials say the men were last seen at the mouth of Mattawoman Creek in Charles County, about a mile south of Leesylvania State Park in Virginia. Water temperatures were reportedly 47 degrees.